National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $254.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

