National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Inseego worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 493,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Inseego news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

