Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NSSC opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

