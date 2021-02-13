Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 9,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.03.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.