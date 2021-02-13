Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 9,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.03.
About Nanophase Technologies
