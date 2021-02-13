N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider Joshua Alliance Purchases 7,848,800 Shares

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) insider Joshua Alliance bought 7,848,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

BWNG opened at GBX 69.30 ($0.91) on Friday. N Brown Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.01.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

