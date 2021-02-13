Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $22.05. 1,422,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,147,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,978 shares of company stock worth $1,661,925. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.