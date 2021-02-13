Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MYOV traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,978 shares of company stock worth $1,661,925. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

