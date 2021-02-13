Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MYOV traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,978 shares of company stock worth $1,661,925. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
