Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

