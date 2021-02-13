MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 786.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

