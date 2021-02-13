MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,266 shares of company stock worth $1,787,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

