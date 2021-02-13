Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a P/E ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $168,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

