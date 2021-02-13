Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a P/E ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.