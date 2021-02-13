Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FINMY stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

