Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $88.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock worth $80,970,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.