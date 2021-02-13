Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 435 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 435 price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

