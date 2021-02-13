Monte Financial Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $6,956,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $4,458,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 61,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

