Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.