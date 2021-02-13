Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Monro has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

