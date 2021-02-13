Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $32.93 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.