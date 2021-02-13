Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $438.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

