Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,866 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.62 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

