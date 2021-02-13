Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,716,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $540,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $385,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATC opened at $76.77 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $531.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.