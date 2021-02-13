Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI opened at $12.56 on Friday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIFI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

