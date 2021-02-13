Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $2,174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

CNTY opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.