Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Heska as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $215,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $196.70 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

