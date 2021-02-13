Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OTCMKTS:TAP.A opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
