Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

NYSE:MC opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

