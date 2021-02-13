Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Shares Down 3.3%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 1,881,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,147,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.06.

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) Company Profile (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

