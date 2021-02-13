Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. Mitsubishi Estate updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.92-0.92 EPS.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

