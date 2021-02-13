Mirrored Twitter Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $548,755.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be purchased for $77.43 or 0.00161212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Twitter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00080584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.45 or 1.00113503 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 88,949 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Twitter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.