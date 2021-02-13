MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 161.5% in January

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.