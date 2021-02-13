MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 161.5% in January

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
