Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Now Covered by Analysts at SEB Equities

SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

