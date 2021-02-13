Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,273,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,057,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

