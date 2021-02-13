Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.85

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.85 and last traded at $155.71, with a volume of 13337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

