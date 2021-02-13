Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,764,100 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 3,712,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.8 days.

Shares of MYBUF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 70,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,564. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

