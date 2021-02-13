Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 5,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

