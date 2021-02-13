Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $13.03. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 19,921 shares.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

