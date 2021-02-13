Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Purchases 3,500 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $7.36 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

