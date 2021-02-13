Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. 350,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

