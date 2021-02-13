Meridian Network (LOCK) Tops One Day Volume of $407,904.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $974,278.71 and approximately $407,904.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

