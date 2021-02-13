MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MeiraGTx worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,794,747.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,390 shares of company stock worth $808,800. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

