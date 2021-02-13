MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,743,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 388,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. 1,274,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,354. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

