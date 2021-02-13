Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Panmure Gordon cut Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MEGGF stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

