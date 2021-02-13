MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 54.6% Higher This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $70,040.50 and approximately $20.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000192 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.