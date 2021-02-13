MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.05

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.05, but opened at $0.06. MediaZest shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 615,581,847 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

