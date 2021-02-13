McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,846,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.69. 604,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a 200 day moving average of $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.