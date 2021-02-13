McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663,059. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average is $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

