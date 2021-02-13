McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.37. 11,882,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.