McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 271,128 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 558,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,698,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RCI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 776,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,668. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

