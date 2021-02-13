McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,476,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,078.10.

Shopify stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,455.49. 1,012,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,064.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

